NAS General Assembly held solemn meeting in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The General Assembly of the National Academy of Sciences has held today a solemn session dedicated to the 70th jubilee at Almaty-based Abay Opera House.

Kazakh President, Academician of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in event, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Those attending the session were academicians, corresponding members, honorary members of the Academy, rectors of higher education institutions, directors of research institutes, prominent public figures and cultural workers, foreign guests, President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Vladimir Fortov, President of the Kyrgyz Academy of Sciences Abdygany Erkebayev, President of the Georgian National Academy of Sciences Giorgi Kvesitadze, President of the Academy of Sciences of Moldova Gheorghe Duca, President of Tatarstan Academy of Sciences Myakzum Salakhov, Vice Chairman of the Presidium of the Academy of Sciences of Belarus Sergei Kilin, Vice President of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine Vyacheslav Koshechko, Director of the Institute of General and Inorganic Chemistry of the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan Botir Zakirov, Head of Science and Education Committee of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan Aminaga Sadigov, academician of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Tajikistan M.Ilolov, Chairman of the Board «Elsevier», member of the RELX Group Board of Directors Youngsuk Chi, Chinese Consul General in Almaty Zhang Wei and other members of the scientific community abroad.