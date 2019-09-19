NASA information center likely to be opened in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM This was announced at the first international conference on «Monitoring land changes. Water-energy and food security and sustainable development in Central Asia and the Caucasus» which takes place these days in the capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry.

The goal of the conference is to exchange best practices on the use of the results of space activities to solve the practical problems of economic sector.

The participants discussed modern space infrastructure of Kazakhstan and highly praised the country’s breakthrough in development of domestic samples of space equipment and technologies. Special attention was given to the Earth remote sensing system represented by two optical devices of medium and high spatial resolutions, ground-based spacecraft control complex and ground target complex for acceptance and processing of data from space vehicles.

NASA scientists proposed to jointly continue this work for quality analysis of the Earth remote sensing data.

GEOGLAM NASA program manager Chris Justice highly appreciated the work of Kazakhstani specialists in ERS. «Our meeting is concentrated on the issue of creation of the Central Asian network of exchange of data and experience in implementation of international programs with the participation of organizations and universities. The opening of the NASA Central Asian Regional Information Center could be one of such solutions,» he said.

The conference will end with signing a road map which will be aimed at transfer of technologies and further cooperation with the NASA as well as at raising the level of space sector of Kazakhstan.

Representatives of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry, NASA Headquarters, University of Maryland, University of Michigan, the Centre for Research and Technology, Hellas (Greece) and Kazakshtan Garysh Sapary NC participated in the conference.