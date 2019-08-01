NASA’s TESS satellite uncovers 1st nearby ‘super-Earth’
The new planet orbits a star named GJ 357, an M-type dwarf aboutone-third the Sun's mass and size and about 40 percent cooler that our star.The system is located 31 light-years away in the constellation Hydra.
In February, TESS cameras caught the star dimming slightly every 3.9days, revealing the presence of a transiting exoplanet -- a world beyond thesolar system -- that passes across the face of its star during every orbit andbriefly dims the star's light.
In a new paper in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, a team led by LisaKaltenegger, associate professor of astronomy and director of Cornell's CarlSagan Institute, models the conditions under which the planet -- discovered inearly 2019 -- could sustain life.
«This is exciting, as this is humanity's first nearby super-Earththat could harbor life -- uncovered with help from TESS, our small, mightymission with a huge reach,» said Kaltenegger.
As this super-Earth exoplanet is more massive than earth, Kalteneggersaid this discovery will provide insight into Earth's heavyweight planetarycousins.