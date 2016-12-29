NASA to investigate Progress MS-04 failure

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM - The commission for investigation of the failure of Progress MS-04 cargo spacecraft launched by Roskosmos from Baikonur to deliver supplies to the International Space Station on December 1, 2016, has several times postponed announcement of the results of its work.

The commission has extended the work till January 9, 2017, Roskosmos informed.

In the interview to Izvestiya newspaper, General Director of Energy Vladimir Solntsev said that NASA would investigate the causes of the failure of Progress MS-04 together with the specialists of Roskosmos.

According to Vladimir Solntsev, it was quite a complex breakdown from the point of view of the processes evolved within very short time - within milliseconds.

"We are collecting and analyzing huge amount of historic data from previous emergency situations. We have also involved our American partners from NASA. They said they have never had such failures which developed within extremely short time», - Solntsev said.

NASA specialists, according to Vladimir Solntsev, have already asked a number of questions to find the track. Russian specialists are modeling different processes and integrate them. A corrective action program will be developed to eliminate the identified problems, which will help in further investigation, Solntsev said.