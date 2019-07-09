Nasdaq Dubai, AIX agree to establish operational linkages

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Nasdaq Dubai and Astana International Exchange, AIX, in Kazakhstan have signed an agreement to establish a close operational relationship between the central securities depositories, CSDs, of both markets, WAM reports.

Hamed Ali, Chief Executive of Nasdaq Dubai, said, "As Kazakhstan's dynamic companies increasingly look abroad for investment, Nasdaq Dubai can provide them with access to a large pool of international and regional investors. Our agreement with AIX promotes cross-border economic growth and wealth creation for Kazakhstan, the UAE, and other countries by opening new financial channels for diverse market participants."

Tim Bennett, Chief Executive of AIX, said, "Our agreement with Nasdaq Dubai is a significant step in the continued opening of Kazakhstan and its companies to foreign investment. Since going live in November last year, AIX has been focusing on building our reach with international investors. Our agreement with Nasdaq Dubai is a key milestone in that effort."

The collaboration agreement was signed in Nur-Sultan by Hamed Ali and Tim Bennett. The establishment of the link is subject to regulatory approvals.