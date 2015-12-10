  • kz
    Nasty weather descends on Zhambyl region

    16:09, 10 December 2015
    TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Sections of a highway are closed in Zhambyl region due to poor weather conditions.

    Nasty weather forced the local authorities to shut down the section of the Almaty-Tashkent highway at 6:40 a.m. on Thursday morning. Meteorologists predict that snow showers, blizzard, for and black ice will grip Zhambyl region in next 24 hours. Gusts of wind will reach 18-23 mps at daytime and 28 mps - at night. Mercury will drop to -5°C. It will be windy in the city of Taraz - wind will strengthen up to 23-28 mps. Fog is to blanket the city. Mercury will drop to -1, -3°C.

    Regions Zhambyl region Weather in Kazakhstan News
