Nasty weather predicted in Kazakhstan on June 7

ASTANA. KAZINFORM. On Wednesday, June 7, the atmospheric fronts will continue to keep the weather unstable with occasional precipitations, except for the west of the republic, Kazhydromet reports.

According to the weather forecasters, winds will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s all over the country.

It may hail in Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Akmola and Pavlodar regions.

North Kazakhstan region will also see hail, and it will be foggy at night and in the morning.

The weather will be freezing down to -2 degrees Centigrade in Akmola, North-Kazakhstan regions overnight.

Patchy fog is predicted in Kostanay region at night and in the morning.

In addition, fire danger is expected in some places of Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions in the daytime.