Nataliya Otto killed in Nice terrorist attack was reportedly from Kazakhstan

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - Nataliya Otto who had been killed in the terrorist attack in Nice worked as a teacher at the Russian school in Antwerp and was reportedly from Kazakhstan.

Nataliya Otto was killed in the terrorist attack in Nice. She worked as a teacher of the Russian Language and Literature at a primary school at the Parish of the Nativity of Christ in Antwerp," a source at the church confirmed.



"Otto, who was of Russian descent, left Kazakhstan after the collapse of the Soviet Union. She had no Belgian citizenship, she was the citizen of Kazakhstan," archpriest Dmitry Sizonenko said.



Spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anuar Zhainakov said that the information about the possible death of the Kazakh citizen in Nice is being checked.



"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan keeps in touch with the French authorities that have not confirmed any information about possible victims among citizens of Kazakhstan. According to preliminary data, there are no Kazakhstanis among victims of the terrorist attack in Nice," he said.