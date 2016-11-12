Natalya Korzhova informed of Kazakhstan’s achievements in EAEU forum in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The successful experience of Kazakhstan's reforms is implemented in different axes of financial and economic activity of the EAEU promoting the development of the Union. Executive Secretary of the RoK Finance Minister Natalya Korzhova, who took part in the XI International Conference for Eurasian economic integration in Moscow, shared such opinion.

"Kazakhstan can state with confidence that the system reforms which we have carried out during the last 25 years allow us to see positive economic development today", - Korzhova said.



One of the main formulas of Kazakhstan's success, according to Natalya Korzhova, is the Nation's Plan - 100 Steps of execution of five institutional reforms formulated by the President.



"100 steps is an effective action program. Addressing the audience we saw partners' interest to the results of this program", she said.



In this context she dwelled on the reforms of Kazakhstan which were highlighted by international organizations as successful.



"We are the driver in many areas, and our experience and achievements are implemented in different sectors of EAEU financial and economic activity", Natalya Korzhova underlined.



The administration of the EAEC, ministries, departments and national companies of Russia, representatives of international financial organizations, scientists and businessmen of the Eurasian Economic Union member countries and foreign experts took part in the conference in Moscow.