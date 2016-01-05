National Academic Library marks 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence with exposition

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Academic Library in Astana became the first to mark the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence with an exposition "Kazakhstan in New Global Reality: Growth, Reforms, Development."

The exposition consists of four sections which include books and electronic resources from the Library’s fund.

The first section entitled “25th Anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence” provides in-depth information about the history of formation of independent Kazakhstan and development of its statehood.

The second section “The Land of the Great Steppe – Eternal Country” reveals the national and patriotic idea of President Nursultan Nazarbayev “Mangilik El – Eternal Country”. This section provides also literature about the activities of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan.

The third section familiarizes the visitors with the activity of the First President of Kazakhstan. Called “The Leader’s Way is the Country’s Way”, it displays the books by the President and about the President.

The fourth section is devoted to the EXPO-2017 and provides books about the history of Astana as well as information about the oncoming EXPO-2017 exhibition.

More than 400 books are displayed at the exposition which will be open for visitors throughout the year.

According to organizers of the event, the exposition is a part of cultural and historical activities of the National Academic Library dedicated to celebration of the 25th jubilee of the country’s independence.

