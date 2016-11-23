National Agro-Industrial chamber elects new president

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhimkan Massimov has been elected as President of the National Agro-Industrial Chamber at the general meeting of the founding shareholders of the chamber.

Serik Abubakirov was appointed Vice President of the National Agro-Industrial Chamber.



The National Agro-Industrial Chamber of Kazakhstan was created in September 2009 to protect the rights and interests of the chamber's members, organize the dialogue between central, local executive bodies and agro-business and develop a unified action strategy in the sphere of agro-industrial complex, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber's press service.



Kazhimkan Massimov was born on April 18, 1939 in Taldykorgan. He is the general director of "Massimov's health center" LLP, professor emeritus of the Kazakh Academy of Tourism and Sport and the president of the Kazakhstan Yoga Association.