National anti-doping center to buy new equipment worth 200 mln tenge

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ahead of the Rio 2016 Olympics, Kazakhstan’s anti-doping laboratory will purchase new equipment worth 200 mln tenge for more thorough study and identification of prohibited substances in sportsmen’s blood. Chairman of the Sport and Physical Culture Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sport Ilssiyar Kanagatov said a briefing in Astana today.

“Kazakhstan is the only CIS country possessing an anti-doping laboratory. Russian lab has temporarily suspended its activity. We have already discussed the issue of acquisition of new equipment for the laboratory. The issue with financing has already been solved,” noted he.