National Bank&#39;s gross international reserves equal $28.7 billion

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - As of May 2015 gross international reserves of the National Bank of Kazakhstan amounted to $28.7 billion and net international reserves - $ 28 billion, according to the press service of the National Bank.

International reserves of the country including the National Fund assets in foreign currency ($69 billion) amounted to $97.8 billion. During May 2015, the monetary base expanded by 6.6% and amounted to 3.6448 trillion tenge (YTD - expanding by 6.8%). Narrow monetary base, i.e. reserve money excluding fixed deposits of the second-tier banks within the National Bank, increased by 7.6% - up to 3.4902 trillion tenge. In April 2015 the money supply amounted to 12.2668 trillion tenge, cash in circulation - 1.0184 trillion tenge, deposits in the banking system - 11.2483 trillion tenge. The share of deposits in the currency mix increased from 91.2% in December 2014 to 91.7% in April 2015. As of the end of April the money multiplier amounted to 3.59.