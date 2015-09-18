  • kz
    National Bank assumes measures to stabilize Kazakhstan&#39;s national currency

    20:07, 18 September 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today the National Bank of Kazakhstan has held the foreign exchange intervention in the amount of $67.2 million to stabilize the national currency, tenge, the bank's statement reads.

    It also held the foreign exchange intervention in the amount of $144 million and $ 270.4 million on September 16 and 17 respectively. The currency interventions were conducted due to the increased volatility of the exchange rate of tenge.

