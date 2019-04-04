National Bank Chairman informs Nazarbayev of situation at financial market

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Chairman of the National Bank Yerbolat Dossayev, Kazinform reports.

Nursultan Nazarbayev was reported on the current situation at the country's monetary and financial market, according to the First President's press service.



"Presently, we observe a positive dynamics in oil prices. The economic situation in the country and the course of tenge are stable now. Recently, the National Bank and the Government announced a joint statement for the population. This decision was a right one, I think," said the First President.



Apart from that, Yerbolat Dossayev informed the First President of the measures taken to ensure stability of the financial sector and control of inflation.