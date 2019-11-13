National Bank chief comments on whether Kazakhstan will devalue its currency

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On Wednesday, Yerbolat Dossayev, Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, has commented on the rumors of upcoming devaluation of tenge, Kazinform reports.

On the sidelines of the plenary session of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, head of the National Bank denied the rumors that Kazakhstan was bracing for the devaluation of its currency.

«We are not preparing for the devaluation [of tenge],» Dossayev insisted.