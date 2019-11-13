  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    National Bank chief comments on whether Kazakhstan will devalue its currency

    10:42, 13 November 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On Wednesday, Yerbolat Dossayev, Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, has commented on the rumors of upcoming devaluation of tenge, Kazinform reports.

    On the sidelines of the plenary session of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, head of the National Bank denied the rumors that Kazakhstan was bracing for the devaluation of its currency.

    «We are not preparing for the devaluation [of tenge],» Dossayev insisted.

    Tags:
    Economy Kazakhstan National Bank of Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!