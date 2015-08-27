National Bank does not forecast tenge plunge in future

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Bank of Kazakhstan does not forecast sharp tenge rate plunge, Vice Chairman of the National Bank Nurlan Kussainov has told at a briefing today in Astana.

"As we have told earlier, in a week the rate of tenge made KZT 240 per a dollar. This rate seems to be the most balanced one. We do not expect sharp fluctuations at the beginning of September. On September 2 we will hold a technical council meeting at the National Bank to determine the base rate. I think it will not surprise us, because we monitor the situation on the market and we realize what corridor we will have," he noted. According to him, the country's economy is ready for any shocks now. "Undoubtedly, oil price is the factor directly affecting our economy. However, our market is ready for implementation of the inflation-targeting programme and we see that even the biggest shocks should not negatively impact Kazakhstan's economy and affect sharp polunge of the national currency," he concluded.