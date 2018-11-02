National Bank issues a coin to mark 25th jubilee of Kazakh tenge

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The National Bank of Kazakhstan issues the coins dedicated to the 25th jubilee of the Kazakh tenge.

On November 5, 2018 the National Bank will unveil silver coins ‘25th Anniversary of the Tenge' with a nominal value of 5,000 and 500 tenge from the series of coins "Outstanding Events and People".



The coins with the nominal value of 5,000 tenge are made of 925 Sterling silver and weigh 1 kg. 500 tenge coins are also made of 925 Sterling silver and weigh 62.2g.



The national currency of Kazakhstan - tenge - was introduced on November 15, 1993.