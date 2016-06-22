National Bank of Kazakhstan increases gold reserves

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Bank of Kazakhstan increased investments in gold in US dollar terms in May 2016 to $9.13 billion compared to $7.79 billion in the same period last year, according to the review of the analytical center finprom.kz.

The investment increase is due to active purchase of gold by the National Bank of Kazakhstan, and the increase of its value in the global market in recent months.



Gross international reserves of Kazakhstan as a whole grew by 3.24 percent in May since early 2016 to $28.78 billion (net foreign assets grew to $27.93 billion).



At the same time, the reserve assets of the National Bank of Kazakhstan didn't change significantly since May 2015, when they amounted to $28.73 billion, and the assets of the National Fund of Kazakhstan for the year decreased by $3.52 billion, amounting to $65.51 billion in May 2016, trend.az reports.