    National Bank predicts GDP growth in 2017

    12:39, 27 January 2017
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM GDP growth in Kazakhstan this year will make 1.5 -2 per cent, Kazinform correspondent reports referring to Director of the Research and Statistics Department of the NBK Vitaly Tutushkin.

    "Our forecasts for 2017 indicate further GDP growth. We estimate it to be around 1.5 - 2 per cent. The Government gives slightly higher numbers in its forecast, but perhaps we should be more conservative than the Government", said Vitaly Tutushkin.

    Kazakhstan's GDP grew by 1% in 2016. The official growth forecast for 2017 - 1.9%.

     

