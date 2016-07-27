National Bank’s intl reserves increased in June

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The National Bank of Kazakhstan informs of its international reserves growth in June 2016, Kazinform reports.

Gross international reserves of the National Bank rose almost by $1 891.0 mln or by 6.6%. Foreign currency assets increased by $937.2 and gold assets rose by $953.8 mln, according to a press release issued by the NB regarding the situation on financial market.

As the NB experts explained, the growth of international reserves occurred due to foreign currency transfers to the accounts of the Government in the National Bank, revalue of gold assets and increase of balance on the correspondent accounts of banks in foreign currency.

Alongside, the NB informs that the international reserves of Kazakhstan including foreign currency assets of the National Fund (nearly $65 748.5 mln) rose by 2.3% in a month and made $96 242.8.