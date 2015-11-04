National Bank signed memo of coop with British financial structures

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Bank of Kazakhstan, TheCityUK and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have entered into a memorandum of cooperation. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Prime Minister of Great Britain David Cameron attended the ceremony of signing the memorandum, the press service of the National Bank informs.

TheCityUK is the UK-based financial and related professional services industry.

The EBRD is the international financial institution established to support the projects of different countries including Kazakhstan in financial sector, SMEs, infrastructure development.

The cooperation with such authoritative financial structures will take place within the International Financial Centre Astana. One of the priority issues discussed during the ceremony was the promotion of the IFC Astana among financial and business circles of Great Britain as a financial hub, as foreign investment attracting centre for the entire Central Asian region: assistance in development and exchange of experience, knowledge in the field of Islamic banking, capital markets, financial services regulation, arbitration, court systems etc. Thus, the signing of the memorandum will enable the two countries to establish partnership relations for further development of the IFC Astana and attract professional players from Great Britain.

The parties noted positive results of the National Bank's and TheCityUK Association's work in financial activity and agreed on establishment of a special group in financial sector under the memorandum signed.

Noteworthy to say, that the memorandum was signed during the II session of the Kazakh-British Intergovernmental Commission for Trade-Economic, Scientific-Technical and Cultural Cooperation.