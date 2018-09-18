National banks of Belarus, Kazakhstan to cooperate in information security

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The national banks of Belarus and Kazakhstan have signed a cooperation agreement in information security. The document was concluded during the working visit of the delegation of the National Bank of Belarus to Armenia, BelTA learned from the Information and Public Relations Department of the National Bank of Belarus.

The National Bank delegation led by Chairman of the Board Pavel Kallaur took part in a regular session of the Advisory Board on Foreign Exchange Policy of Central (National) Banks of the Eurasian Economic Union Member States and in a session of the Council of the Interstate Bank that took place in Yerevan.

The participants of the session of the Advisory Board on Foreign Exchange Policy discussed a draft concept of the formation of the common financial market of the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as functions and powers of the supranational body regulating the EAEU financial market. The participants of the session communicated views on the current economic situation and discussed the implementation of the monetary policy, including foreign exchange policy, in Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia in H1 2018.

The parties signed an agreement to align the financial market laws of the EAEU member states. The National Bank of Belarus and the National Bank of Kazakhstan signed a cooperation agreement in information security.

The Advisory Board on Foreign Exchange Policy of Central (National) Banks of the Eurasian Economic Union Member States is an advisory and consultative body aimed at coordinating the foreign exchange policy and elaborating single approaches to the currency exchange policy. The first session of the board took place in 2012. Back then it was called the Advisory Board on Foreign Exchange Policy of Central (National) Banks of the Customs Union and the Single Economic Space.

Apart from that, the Belarusian delegation participated in a session of the Council of the Interstate Bank that also took place in Yerevan on 17 September. The session reviewed the bank's performance in H1 2018, utilization of its budget this year and the draft budget for 2019.

The Interstate Bank is an international banking settlement and credit institution founded in 1993. The founders of the bank are the CIS member states represented by their governments and central (national) banks, namely Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Ukraine.