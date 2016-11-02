National biathlon team to continue training in Norway

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's biathlon team is undergoing training in Khanty-Mansiysk now. According to Vancouver Olympics silver medalist Yelena Khrustalyova, the team will continue its training in Norway, the press service of the 2017 Winter Universiade informs.

“The national biathlon team is preparing now for the oncoming Universiade. The sportsmen are going to participate in test events in Almaty. Thus, we can select the athletes who will represent Kazakhstan at the Universiade,” Khrustalyova noted.

Ahead of the 2017 Universiade, the team will compete at the 6th stage of the World Cup in Sweden, Czech Republic and Slovenia and at three more stages of the World Cup to be held in Germany and Italy.

According to Head Coach, Russia, Ukraine and Belarus will be Kazakhstan’s main opponents at the 2017 Universiade.

Kazakhstan is planning to send eight biathlon athletes to the Universiade.