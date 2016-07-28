  • kz
    National boxing team left for Rio Olympics (PHOTOS)

    07:36, 28 July 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's national boxing team left today for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. 10 athletes - 8 men and 2 women - will defend this year the honour of their home country.

    Birzhan Zhakypov, Olzhas Sattybay, Kairat Yeraliyev, Berik Abdrakhmanov, Abylaikhan Zhussupov, Daniyar Yeleussinov, Zhanibek Alimkhanuly,  Adilbek Niyazymbetov, Vasily Levit and Ivan Dychko will compete in men’s 10 weight categories

    Zhaina Shekerbekova and Dariga Shakimova will fight in women’s bouts.  

                      

