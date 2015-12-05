National brand called «Country of Great Steppe» to appear in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - National brand called "Country of Great Steppe" will be created in Kazakhstan, Deputy Chairman of National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan Nurzhan Altayev said during the first forum of producers on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

"The creation of large national brand will be announced today, after the forum, it will be called "Country of Great Steppe "," Altayev said.

"Firstly, the sign would say that it was "Made in Kazakhstan". To this end, we will carry out audits of these enterprises. Secondly, it would say that the goods have a really good quality. Thirdly, goods are recognized by Kazakhstan's population. We expect a few companies such as "Air Astana" and "Rakhat" to get this brand," he said.

Altayev said that every year the brand will be awarded to 4-5 enterprises.

Deputy Head of the NCE informed that within the framework of the first forum it is expected to sign 29 long-term contracts totaling more than 10 billion tenge between national companies and local businessmen.