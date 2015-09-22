National budget received more than KZT 16 bln tenge due to administrative fines

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In 2015 the national budget of the country has been replenished by more than 16 bln tenge from administrative fines.

Thus, from January through August 2015 the law-enforcement structures of the country registered 2,818,510 administrative offenses that is 59.1% higher compared to the same period in 2014 (1,771,431). The number of minor offenses rose by 37.2% and made 1,368,902. In 2014 this figure was 859,249. The authorized structures imposed 1,983,814 fines (against 1,324,814 in Jan-Aug 2014) that is 1.5 times higher than the last year. In general, from January through August 2015 the national budget received more than 16 bln tenge or 44.1% due to payment of administrative fines. 3 bln 800 mln tenge were received from execution of 602,605 decisions, the Crime Statistics and Special Records Committee of the Prosecutor General's Office says.