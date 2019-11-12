National budget revenues increased by 700bn tenge

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today’s sitting of the Kazakh Cabinet discussed the national budget utilization issues, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Thus, First Vice Prime Minister – Minister of Finance Alikhan Smailov reported on the state of the national and regional budgets.

According to him, the assets of the National Fund comprised 26trn320bn tenge.

«National budget revenues made 5trn285bn tenge or 100% against the plan. Compared to Jan-Oct 2018, growth made 17% or 771bn tenge, that is due to value-added taxes, corporate income tax, taxes on international trade and foreign operations. Own revenues of regional budgets exceeded the plan by 74bn tenge and made 2.27trn tenge. Compared to the same period in 2018, revenues increased by 140bn tenge, primarily, due to taxes,» Alikhan Smailov said.

In his words, the revenue target was surpassed in all the regions except for Nur-Sultan city and Mangistau region.

Budget spending made 9trn565bn tenge or 99.2%. 68bn tenge remain unutilized.

As for local budgets spending, they comprised 4trn705bn tenge.

The biggest amount of unutilized target transfers (27bn tenge) is recorded in Nur-Sultan – 6.1bn tenge, Almaty – 4.9bn, Turkestan region – 3.4bn and West Kazakhstan region – 2.9bn. The total amount of target transfers in the reporting period was 1trn256bn tenge.