National budget revised based on current exchange rate - Ministry of Finance

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Government of Kazakhstan revised the national budget based on the current exchange rate, Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov told at the Government sitting today.

"Obviously, the budget has been revised based on the current exchange rate," B. Sultanov said.

As earlier reported, Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev presented the additional package of anti-crisis measures provided for four directions. These measures were prepared upon the results of the enlarged Government sitting on February 10.