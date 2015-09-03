  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    ‘National champions’ program to ensure domestic investment growth to $ 750 million – National Economy Ministry

    19:13, 03 September 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The implementation of "National champions" program will ensure the growth of domestic investment up to $750 million, said Vice-Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Timur Zhaksylykov at a press conference in CCS.

    "It is estimated that the implementation of the program will ensure the growth of domestic investment up to $750 million and create about 15 thousand new jobs. The increase in labor productivity will be 20-50%,"said T.Zhaksylykov. According to the Vice-Minister, the program involves diversification of the economy through the selection of specific companies from certain sectors for further targeted support.

    Tags:
    Economy Government of Kazakhstan Astana Investment projects
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!