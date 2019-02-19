National cinema support centre to be established in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As part of implementation of the Law "On Cinematography", Kazakhstan is planning to open a national cinema support centre. Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly said it at an enlarged meeting of the board of the Ministry.

"Signing the Law "On Cinematography" became a historical event for all Kazakhstanis and the entire national film community. We all know what a great social and ideological effect cinematography has in development of a society and forming public consciousness," said the Minister.



The law stipulates a new model of financing film projects by the government and their further promotion.



"For this purpose we are planning to establish a governmental national cinematography support center. The centre will focus on distribution of funds for film production as well as on promotion of films at the domestic and international markets," he added.



He added that in the past 5 years, the share of national films released increased more than twofold - from 6% to 14% (from 1.6% to 14% in 2009-2019).