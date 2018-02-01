National company to co-invest Kazakhstan’s tourism projects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Tourism National Company intends to be a co-investor of some tourism projects in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"By 2023, our company will have become an essential player in the tourism industry, effectively promoting the tourism brand of Kazakhstan and attracting investments into this sector. (...) Regarding investment attraction, we will focus on anchor and key projects that are of utmost importance for specific clusters. In certain projects, Kazakh Tourism will act as a co-investor. We have decided on a number of anchor projects that will be implemented in the near future including the development of the coastal zone of lakes: Bolshoye Chebachye, Maloye Chebachye, and Tekekol," said Chairman of the national company Rashid Kuzembayev speaking at the presentation of the Burabay resort's prospects at the Nazarbayev Center on Thursday.

According to him, the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, together with the government agencies concerned, is currently working to broaden the list of tourism entities. As Rashid Kuzembayev pointed out, this will make it possible to expand the base for projects that will be of interest to potential investors.

"Presently, Kazakhstan offers various types of tourism: ecological, experimental, health, cultural heritage, ski resort, coastal, etc. However, until today, there was lack of understanding what the national tourism product should be. To make up the national tourism product, we focused on four types of tourism from our point of view: eco- and ethno-tourism, which constitutes the major portion of Kazakhstan's tourism product having unique nature and authentic culture, as well as festivals, various entertainment events, experimental tours, and so on and so forth," Kuzembayev said.



It is to be recalled that the third stage of the development plan of the Burabay resort until 2020 worth over KZT 61 billion is underway. Of 61 billion, almost half is private investments.