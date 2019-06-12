National Council of public trust to be created in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is planning to create the National Council of public trust, Kazinform reports.

"I've made a decision to create the National Council of public trust. It will be comprised of representatives of the entire society, including the youth. The first session of the National Council of public trust will be held this August. The authorities must live up to the promises they gave to people," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said after taking the oath of office of the President of Kazakhstan.

He stressed that this is the main goal of the authorities.



That, according to President Tokayev, is the only way to strengthen the unity of the nation and stability in the country. "The detailed plan based on my pre-election platform will be mapped out. The best ideas and proposals from the people will be reflected in that document," he vowed.