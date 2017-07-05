National Day of China is held at EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The national day of China has opened at EXPO-2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Let me from the bottom of my heart congratulate you with the opening of the national day of China at EXPO-2017. And, allow me to also express my gratitude for accepting our invitation and taking an active part in the exhibition. 115 countries are taking part in the international exhibition, they showcase their latest achievements in science, technology, and culture. Today Astana, as the Head of State noted, is turning into a 21st century's city," Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin, noted in his welcoming speech.

He noted that the exhibition of our closest and friendly neighbor China "Future Energy, Green Silk Road" is one of the largest here.

"We know that China is among the world leaders in renewable energy sources. Therefore, your country's participation in EXPO-2017 will serve to further development of new technologies and further strengthening of ties between our states," he stressed.

In turn, Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Shen Yueyue noted that this EXPO will serve to further development of trade and economic relations.

"Thanks to participation in EXPO-2017, we will further strengthen our ties and raise bilateral cooperation to a new level," she said.



