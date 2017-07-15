  • kz
    National Day of Czech Republic opens at EXPO

    12:48, 15 July 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today is the National Day of the Czech Republic at the international exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana. And as a part of the celebration, a parade led by stilt walkers from Prague was held, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    After the official ceremony, during which the Speakers of Kazakh and Czech Senates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Milan Štěch gave their welcoming speeches, Czech folk musicians and dancers presented their art on the stage.

    Then there was a national parade and a street show for visitors of the exhibition.

    EXPO 2017 Astana Kazakhstan and Czech Republic EXPO projects and technologies
