National Digital History project presented in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - JSC "Kazkontent" has presented today a new web portal National Digital History created as part of the implementation of the National Plan of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The project will help promote national history and culture via Internet.

"Today in Kazakhstan we create new and effective mechanisms to popularize history in the society, especially among youth. in accordance with the instruction of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. National Digital History will be one of those mechanisms," Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev said at the presentation of the portal.







Minister Abayev stressed that the project is aimed at systematization of national history and making it popular among Internet users, schoolchildren, students and teachers.



"It [the portal] is easy to use, it contains unique materials and is frequently updated," the minister added.



Chairman of JSC "Kazkontent" Askar Akhmetov, in his turn, congratulated participants and guests of the project's presentation on its launch.







"Our ultimate goal is to attract as many Internet users as possible. Kazkontent and National Digital History teams will do their best to make the new portal one of the most popular information and research sources in Kazakhstan," Mr. Akhmetov added.



Head of the portal Olzhas Berkinbayev noted that ‘it offers information in three languages and contains a couple of very exciting projects. For instance, e-encyclopedia Kazakhstanika, a project dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Alikhan Bukeikhanov, etc.'







Attending the presentation were members of the Kazakhstan Historians Congress, teachers of Astana secondary schools and more.



Participants lauded modern and functional design and rich content of the portal.



