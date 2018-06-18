National Dombra Day festivities to amaze Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On July 1, yurts and a museum of Kazakh national musical instruments will be installed in the Qazaq Eli Monument square, the Astana Mayor's Office cites the Culture and Sports Department.

The highlight of the holiday will be the concert "Dombyra - Assyl Mura" (Dombra - Noble Heritage) to be given by thousands of musicians - dombra players from all over the country, said Head of the Astana Department of Culture and Sports Bolat Mazhagulov.

"On July 1, public festivities will be held at the Qazaq Eli Monument square. There will be yurts and a museum of Kazakh national musical instruments, giving a pride of place to dombra. The museum will unveil a display of the instruments played by great personalities, musicians such as Kurmangazy, Dina Nurpeissova, Akhmet Zhubanov, etc.," Bolat Mazhagulov said.

Other Kazakh national instruments will be exhibited in the remaining yurts to be located around. Here the musicians will perform folk compositions, and will also demonstrate the art of Orteke. The guests will also have the opportunity to see firsthand the instrument-making process.

The audience will see the performance of eminent singers and dombra players, as well as on-stage groups of the Kazakh State Academic Orchestra of Folk Instruments named after Kurmangazy, the Tlendiyev Academic Folklore-Ethnographic Orchestra "Otyrar Sazy", the State Academic Philharmonic of Astana, the Academic Orchestra of National Instruments named after Tattimbet, and the Kazakh Folk Instrument Orchestra of Aktau town.

Anyone who wants can take the stage and demonstrate their playing skills. As of today, over 1,300 participants have already been registered to participate in the concert dedicated to the National Day of Dombra.

It is to be recalled that Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Decree on the National Day of Dombra to be observed on the first Sunday of July, and this year it will be July 1.