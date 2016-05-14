National Economy Minister Bishimbayev: Land dealings to benefit agricultural output

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Commercial use of 1.7 mln hectares of lands will enable the agricultural sector increase its output by 50 bln tenge in 5 years, Minister of National Economy Kuandyk Bishimbayev has said it today at the 1st meeting of the Land Reform Commission in Astana today.

“As per the research conducted by McKinsey&Company consulting company and our Ministry, if Kazakhstan approves commercial use of 1.7 mln hectares of lands, the agricultural output will increase by 50 bln tenge in 5 years. Privatization of lands will enable us increasing productivity. We expect that economic effect of privatization will make from 800 bln to 100 bln tenge” said Bishimbayev.

Land dealings will let provide 26 500 people with jobs, ensure food security and reduce poverty.

