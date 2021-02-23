National Economy Minister names top priority of Kazakhstan’s socioeconomic policy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An agreement coordinating the measures of macroeconomic policy for 2021-2023 has been developed in order to ensure concerted efforts of the Government of Kazakhstan, the National Bank and the Agency for Financial Market Regulation and Development, Minister of National Economy Asset Irgaliyev said Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

While addressing the Government’s session on Tuesday, Minister Irgaliyev stressed that ensuring qualitative and stable development of the national economy resulting in rise in living standards and wellbeing of the population remains the top priority of the domestic socioeconomic policy. «This requires the coordination of monetary, tax and budgetary and organizational policies as well as the policy of the financial sector development,» he added.

To this end, according to the minister, the agreement coordinating the measures of macroeconomic policy for 2021-2023 has been developed. It will ensure the concerted efforts of the Kazakh Government, the National Bank and the Agency for Financial Market Regulation and Development.

Minister Irgaliyev noted that the document specifies the principles and guidelines for the parties to the agreement to conduct effective macroeconomic policy, support economy and adjust it to the changing circumstances in and outside the country.

The Government's session discussed the agreement coordinating the measures of macroeconomic policy for 2021-2023 and Prime Minister Askar Mamin instructed all government agencies concerned to ensure implementation of the agreement within the established deadlines.