National Economy Minister reports on results of industrial reform in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During a press conference in Central Communications Service Yerbolat Dossayev, Minister of National Economy, reported on the results of the industrial reform in Kazakhstan.

According to his words, to create the investment climate relevant to OECD standards, Kazakhstan has launched a one-stop system (beginning from 1 January 2016) for investors. Moreover, at the request of the Head of State there was created the Government Council on attracting investors. Similar councils were established in all regions of the country.

In addition, in 2015 the country launched four new productions with the participation of such major investors as Tikkurila, General Electric, Halliburton, and JAC. Total the projects received investment in the amount of $130 million.

He added, that the work is being done on attracting and implementing 16 projects with the participation of anchor investors and transnational companies. It was reported that the companies are investing about $2.2 billion in pharmaceutical industry, agriculture, mining and metallurgical complex, chemical industry and production of construction materials.

There was started work with a strategic partner DENA (Germany). In 2016 the first energy service agreement was signed by JSC "Kazpost" and LLP "Led System Media".

In addition, strategic investors such as Meggle (Germany) were attracted for the construction of a dairy plant and two dairy farms in Akmola region, "Inalca Eurasia" (Italy), "RifaHoldingGruop" (China) - for the construction of meat processing plants with the capacity of 37 thousand tons of meat products per year in East-Kazakhstan, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.