National economy minister unfolds transport infrastructure devpt expenses

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Timur Suleimenov, has reported on disbursement of the finances allocated for development of transport, logistics and industrial infrastructure within Nurly Zhol state program during a Kazakh Government session.

"KZT259.8 billion, of which KZT51.5bn disbursed as of July 1, 2017, was received from the National Fund and the national budget to implement 22 major road projects of national importance in 2017. In addition, international financial organizations' loans for a total of KZT96.4bn, of which KZT13.2bn has been used so far, were additionally attracted. In general, it is planned that , construction and reconstruction will cover 4,400 km and place in service 602 km this year," the minister says.

Meanwhile, KZT55bn, of which KZT15bn spent, was taken from the National Fund and the national budget for the logistics infrastructure development in 2017. These monies are meant for Phase 2 construction of Kuryk port and Astana airport.

In particular, KZT50 billion was granted for second phase construction of the ferry complex in Kuryk port. As of July 1 this year, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC has spent KZT15bn of the amount. According to the minister, everything is carried out as per the schedule of the construction and installation works.

As to the Astana International Airport's passenger terminal, it was put into operation on May 31 this year. 5 billion tenge was allocated from the National Fund for construction of an additional infrastructure of this facility in 2017, and its spending is planned in December this year according to the funding plan.

"In addition, I would like to note that construction of the second track on the Almaty 1-Shu section this year will be performed at the expense of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC's own funds in the amount of KZT9.3bn. As of July 1, 2017, KZT 4.4 billion has been disbursed," the minister said.

KZT7.7bn, which is planned to be spent in November 2017, was granted for construction of the infrastructure of "National Industrial Petrochemical Technopark" special economic zone in 2017. At the moment, according to the minister, construction and installation work is under way, 4 gas turbines have been delivered, and delivery of heat recovery boilers, steam turbines and air-cooled condensers is in progress. The project is being implemented as per the schedule.

In general, in order to implement "Nurly Zhol" state program, KZT484.2bn was provided at the expense of all sources in 2017. As of July 1, 2017, 126.5 billion tenge has been disbursed.