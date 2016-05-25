National Economy Ministry predicts 1% economic growth for Kazakhstan in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, on the sidelines of the 2016 Astana Economic Forum, Minister of National Economy Kuandyk Bishimbayev said that in 2016 economic growth in Kazakhstan may reach 1%.

As per the Ministry’s conservative forecast, growth of economy in the country will make at least 0.5%, he said.

According to him, the present situation with oil prices allows to be optimistic. The Ministry made it preliminary forecast based on oil price at $30 per barrel. Now the oil prices have exceeded this parameter, he noted. Besides, the situation with the national currency and investments is stabilising. Therefore, all of these indicators allow to compile an optimistic forecast, the Minister pointed out.

"Joint infrastructure projects, such as the Kazakh-Chinese Silk Road project, are expected to positively impact the growth of Kazakhstan economy," he added.