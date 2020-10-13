  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    National economy shows signs of gradual recovery – Kazakh PM

    10:55, 13 October 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Premier Askar Mamin pointed to the gradual economic recovery in Kazakhstan during the government session on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the PM, there has been a positive upward trend in the primary economy in 9 months, with manufacturing growing by 3.3%, the pharmaceutical industry by 39.8%, production of metal items by 18.9%, machine-building by 16.6%, including car manufacturing by 51.6%, paper production by 15.1% and light industry by 14.1%.

    Construction has demonstrated a 10.5% growth, and house commissioning has increased by 9% and equaled 9.6 million square meters. There has been a 5% rise in agriculture, leading to the good harvest. The PM also marked positive trends the manufacturing sector has shown, noting that metal ore production has increased by 1.2% and production of other subsoil assets – by 0.4%.

    That said, the country has been observing decline in oil production to comply with the agreements reached within OPEC+.

    Mr Mamin added that the service sector demonstrated the growth in September compared to August. Particularly, commerce, communications, and transportation and stockpiling have grown by 2.7%, 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively.

    Concluding the session, the Kazakh PM marked the importance of implementing all projects and plans before the end of the year.


    Tags:
    Economy Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Government Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!