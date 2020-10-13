National economy shows signs of gradual recovery – Kazakh PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Premier Askar Mamin pointed to the gradual economic recovery in Kazakhstan during the government session on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the PM, there has been a positive upward trend in the primary economy in 9 months, with manufacturing growing by 3.3%, the pharmaceutical industry by 39.8%, production of metal items by 18.9%, machine-building by 16.6%, including car manufacturing by 51.6%, paper production by 15.1% and light industry by 14.1%.

Construction has demonstrated a 10.5% growth, and house commissioning has increased by 9% and equaled 9.6 million square meters. There has been a 5% rise in agriculture, leading to the good harvest. The PM also marked positive trends the manufacturing sector has shown, noting that metal ore production has increased by 1.2% and production of other subsoil assets – by 0.4%.

That said, the country has been observing decline in oil production to comply with the agreements reached within OPEC+.

Mr Mamin added that the service sector demonstrated the growth in September compared to August. Particularly, commerce, communications, and transportation and stockpiling have grown by 2.7%, 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively.

Concluding the session, the Kazakh PM marked the importance of implementing all projects and plans before the end of the year.