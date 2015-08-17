  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    National equestrian sports championship of Kazakhstan begins in Akmola region

    14:24, 17 August 2015
    Photo: None
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Today, the national equestrian sports championship of Kazakhstan begins in Krasny yar village at Kulager race track near Kokshetau.

    Governor of Akmola region Sergei Kulagin will open the championship today. Equestrians from all the regions of Kazakhstan will take part in the event. The championship will conclude on August 22, the regional department of internal policy informed.

    Tags:
    Akmola region Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!