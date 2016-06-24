National Fund to give 360 bln tenge for social housing construction

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 360 bln tenge will be allocated from the National Fund for construction of social housing, Minister of National Economy Kuandyk Bishimbayev said at the meeting with the public in Astana today.

"Under the Presidential instruction, we have taken additional measures to boost housing construction sector. Thus, 360 bln tenge will be allocated from the National Fund to continue building social housing," said the Minister.



These funds will be spent on construction of 324.1 thousand sq m of rental housing (5,400 flats), 908.6 thousand sq m meters of mortgage housing (15,000 flats) and 498.1 sq m of commercial housing (10,00 flats).



"The average cost of flats under affordable or rental housing programs is 180,000-190,000 tenge per 1 sq m," the Minister added.