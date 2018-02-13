National Fund to return to break-even point in 2019 - Finance Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov promises to return to the policy of accumulating funds for future generations in 2019, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at the Government session today, the Minister reminded that the Head of State has instructed the Government to ensure the stability of the budget and the National Fund. According to him, the first pre-requisite for the stability of the country's budget in the implementation of the revenue plans, taking into account the adjustment of macro-forecasts and sustainable national debt.

"Financial support of the implementation of the Head of State's Address New Development Opportunities Amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution will be provided during the adjustment of the republican budget in the spring of this year. National Fund's return to the break-even point is forecasted a year earlier, that is, already in 2019, we will return to the policy of accumulating funds for future generations. This will be achieved through a phased reduction of the guaranteed transfer (up to 2 trillion tenge in 2020) and refusal to attract targeted transfers from 2018," Bakhyt Sultanov said.