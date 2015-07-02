National Fund will no longer support the economy, President Nazarbayev
18:28, 02 July 2015
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev said that the National Fund will no longer allocate financial aid to support the economy.
"In difficult times we cannot spend money of the National Fund. From now on the National Fund will not allocate money to support the economy," N. Nazarbayev said during the national teleconference. President stressed that the government should seek internal reserves and effectively use the allocated funds.