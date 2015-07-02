  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    National Fund will no longer support the economy, President Nazarbayev

    18:28, 02 July 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev said that the National Fund will no longer allocate financial aid to support the economy.

    "In difficult times we cannot spend money of the National Fund. From now on the National Fund will not allocate money to support the economy," N. Nazarbayev said during the national teleconference. President stressed that the government should seek internal reserves and effectively use the allocated funds.

    Tags:
    Economy New industrialization President of Kazakhstan New Industrialization: program under president President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!