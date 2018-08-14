National Games for deaf athletes kick off in Aktobe
Over 1,000 athletes from all regions of the country are participating in the Games. The participants are to compete in 10 sports: swimming, athletics, chess, freestyle wrestling, Greco-Roman wrestling, table tennis, futsal, badminton, judo, and arm wrestling.
"It is a special event for us. Having a profound respect for athletes with disabilities, we are proud to host the 2nd Games of the Republic of Kazakhstan. We believe that these competitions will discover new names!" Deputy Governor of Aktobe region Yerbol Nurgaliyev said, opening the sports event.
Marat Kaskyrbayev, the Director of the Sports Training Center for People with Disabilities, told about the pace the Deaflympic movement is developing in Kazakhstan.