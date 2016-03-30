National Geographic in the Kazakh language presented in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The world-famous scientific magazine "National Geographic" was for the first time released in the Kazakh language.

The first issue was released in February. The magazine is published on a monthly basis. Articles published in the magazine are based on realistic and fundamental scientific research.

Today, the magazine is published in 38 languages of the world and is distributed in more than 80 countries. It is worth noting that Kazakhstan has become the only country in Central Asia to publish the magazine.

"In our magazine we have tried to collect the most interesting articles. The magazine contains the best works of our photographers and researchers. We are interested in the country's projects which are to explore the ancient Kazakh traditional falconry, as well as the problem of the Aral Sea," says Alex Moen, who oversees the Explorers programs for National Geographic Society.

It should be noted that the "National Geographic' has been published continuously since its first issue in 1888. Nine months after the National Geographic Society was founded.

The organization has a few TV channels, magazines and publishing houses. National Geographic reaches more than 700 million people a month through its media platforms, products, events and experiences.

Each year, the Society funds more than 300 research, conservation and exploration projects around the globe.