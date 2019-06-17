National Geographic launches ‘Moments' photography competition

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM National Geographic Abu Dhabi, NGAD, and Almarai, announced the launch of the 9th edition of ‘Moments', the annual regional photography competition.

‘Moments' has established itself as one of the largest and most popular competitions in the region, providing wide exposure and a unique opportunity for talented photographers to learn from National Geographic photography experts through a once-in-a-lifetime photography travel expedition, WAM reports.

Held under the theme of ‘Souqs', the 2019 Moments edition invites photographers from the region to capture the diversity and stories of markets from around the Arab world The competition is held in partnership with Almarai, a supporter of the competition programme for the past six years, as part of a shared vision of nurturing youth and talent from the Middle East.

Reflecting National Geographic and Almarai's commitment to youth, ‘Moments' will feature a returning category this year for photographers aged between 13 and 17 years.

Commenting on the announcement, Abdulrahman Awadh Al Harthi, Acting Executive Director of Television and Executive Director of Abu Dhabi Radio Network at Abu Dhabi Media, said, "The Moments photography competition is part of our continued commitment towards nurturing talents across all segments of society and encouraging the community, especially youth, to express their creativity and reach their highest potential.

"The competition gives us a new challenge, to ensure we reach the largest number of applicants from diverse backgrounds and give them a platform to express their creativity and stories to be shared across the region."

Al Harthi commended National Geographic Abu Dhabi for its leadership and influence on professional and amateur photographers in the region.

For his part, Hussam R. Abdulqader, CMO of Almarai said, "We are delighted to be renewing our partnership with National Geographic Abu Dhabi for the 9th edition of the Moments Photography Competition, through which we aim to inspire, encourage and celebrate youth across the Middle East and support them to achieve their highest potential through the art of photography.

"We remain committed to develop the photography industry in the communities we serve and to provide opportunities for youth to flourish creatively and professionally, as we have done across a wide spectrum of platforms, as well," Abdulqader added.

This year's judging committee will include Abdulqader, as well as Muhammed Muheisen, a National Geographic photographer, two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner, and founder of Dutch non-profit organisation Everyday Refugees Foundation.